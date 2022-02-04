

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. jobs data for January is due at 8:30 am ET Friday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it rose against the pound and the franc, it retreated against the euro and the yen.



The greenback was worth 114.91 against the yen, 1.1462 against the euro, 1.3545 against the pound and 0.9219 against the franc as of 8:25 am ET.







