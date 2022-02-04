FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) ("FREYR"), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, will publish a press release detailing fourth quarter and full-year 2021 results and conduct a conference call on February 28, 2022.

The fourth quarter and full-year 2021 press release will be issued by 6:00 am U.S. Eastern Standard Time (12:00 pm Central European Time). The conference call is scheduled to begin at 7:30 am U.S. Eastern Standard Time (1:30 pm Central European Time).

To access the conference call, listeners should contact the conference call operator at the appropriate number listed below approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Participant conference call dial-in numbers:

United Kingdom: +44 3333000804

United States: +1 6319131422

Switzerland: +41 225809034

Spain: +34 935472900

Norway: +47 23500243

Luxembourg: +352 27300160

Hong Kong: +852 30600225

Germany: +49 6913803430

France: +33 170750711

Denmark: +45 35445577

Canada: +1 4162164189

The participant passcode for the call is: 27735368#

A webcast of the conference call will be broadcast simultaneously at https://streams.eventcdn.net/freyer/2021q4/ on a listen-only basis. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software.

A replay of the webcast will be available at www.freyrbattery.com/link.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery aims to provide industrial scale clean battery solutions to reduce global emissions. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, FREYR's mission is to produce green battery cells to accelerate the decarbonization of energy and transportation systems globally. FREYR has commenced building the first of its planned factories in Mo i Rana, Norway and announced potential development of industrial scale battery cell production in Vaasa, Finland, and the United States. FREYR intends to deliver up to 43 GWh of battery cell capacity by 2025 and up to 83 GWh annual capacity by 2028. To learn more about FREYR, please visit www.freyrbattery.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220204005268/en/

Contacts:

Investor contact:

Jeffrey Spittel

Vice President, Investor Relations

jeffrey.spittel@freyrbattery.com

Tel: (+1) 281-222-0161

Media contact:

Katrin Berntsen

Vice President, Communication and Public Affairs

katrin.berntsen@freyrbattery.com

Tel: (+47) 9920 54 570