

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Statistics Canada will release Canada jobs data for January at 8:30 am ET Friday. Ahead of the data, the loonie showed mixed trading against its major counterparts. While it rose against the aussie, it dropped against the rest of major rivals.



The loonie was worth 90.36 against the yen, 1.2716 against the greenback, 1.4578 against the euro and 0.9016 against the aussie as of 8:25 am ET.







