Bigger is better for Phaidon International's UK & European expansion activities

Award-winning talent partner Phaidon International bucks the trend of downsizing office space, instead increasing its presence to respond to rapid market growth.

LONDON, Feb. 4, 2022 The hunt for talent across the UK and Europe shows no signs of slowing, with many businesses under pressure to ensure they get the right talent in quickly.

To continue to be a market leader and be the number one choice as a specialist talent partner, Phaidon International has opened a new office in Frankfurt, Germany, as well as securing a bigger office in Berlin, and expanded its London presence by one-third, making it one of the largest talent partners in London.

While many companies in London and beyond are looking at downsizing their office space, Phaidon International believes in offering a healthy workplace environment is integral to society.

The London HQ expansion has created 100+ new consultant roles, and Phaidon International will also continue with its growth model of promoting from within, giving opportunities to existing employees. Not only helping clients and candidates by increasing its workforce, Phaidon International is in turn supporting the local communities with its bigger presence and footfall.

Alex Small, Managing Director of Europe, Phaidon International, says:

"Demand across all of our recruitment brands is increasing, so it truly is an exciting place to be right now. We have been rapidly growing for 18 months which meant we quickly ran out of physical space. Giving ourselves the room to expand helps us solve the number one business challenge: Talent. Now we really do have the reach to better serve our clients and candidates needs."

Demand for talent across the European continent has also grown rapidly, with the new Phaidon International office opening in Frankfurt addressing the increasing need for talent under its financial services brand, Selby Jennings. German banking plays an integral role to the country's economy, with Frankfurt expecting to see an influx of financial service jobs post-pandemic.

Selby Jennings in Europe saw demand for business critical talent - across sales and trading, investment banking, wealth management, and private equity - increase by more than 75% YOY as clients sought to position themselves post-pandemic to exploit growth opportunities.

Marco Hermle, Managing Director of Germany, Phaidon International, says:

"This sky-high demand for financial services talent across Germany gave us the opportunity to add to our existing offices in Berlin, Switzerland and the UK, and provide a better, local service to clients and candidates in Frankfurt. We have already been placing candidates in Frankfurt for some time, so the expansion is a natural progression for the business."

Phaidon International has a number of specialist talent brands in its portfolio to solve people challenges for companies worldwide. Growing to 1,000+ employees last year, the talent partner has doubled in size in just four years. Phaidon International is committed to developing and bringing the very best talent on board not just for clients, but within its business too, and is hiring for a number of ambitious individuals to join its growing team.

With more than 50 languages spoken across the business internationally, over a quarter of employees have also internally relocated, enhancing its ethos of local, specialist expertise, but from a global perspective.?

