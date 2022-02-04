Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of ZAZZ Energy of Sweden AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (39/22)

On request of ZAZZ Energy of Sweden AB (publ), company registration number 559212-5685, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's (B) shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from February 07, 2022. Shares Short name: ZAZZ B -------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of (B) shares to be listed: 26,127,276 -------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017483175 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 247383 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559212-5685 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------ 60 Energy ------------ 6010 Energy ------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission on 08-684 211 10.