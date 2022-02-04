DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR (IMWRD) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Feb-2022 / 15:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR
DEALING DATE: 03/02/2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 93.1175
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5682577
CODE: IMWRD
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1437016972 Category Code: NAV TIDM: IMWRD Sequence No.: 141093 EQS News ID: 1276979 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
February 04, 2022 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)