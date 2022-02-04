DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR (USRI) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Feb-2022 / 15:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR

DEALING DATE: 03/02/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 89.4866

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 47941453

CODE: USRI

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1861136247 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USRI Sequence No.: 141135 EQS News ID: 1277020 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1277020&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2022 09:17 ET (14:17 GMT)