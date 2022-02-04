DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF DR (AEME) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Feb-2022 / 15:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF DR
DEALING DATE: 03/02/2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 65.2452
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 47914184
CODE: AEME
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1437017350 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEME Sequence No.: 141094 EQS News ID: 1276980 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1276980&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
February 04, 2022 09:18 ET (14:18 GMT)