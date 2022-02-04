GMT Token: Buy GMT with fiat in Trust Wallet

SINGAPORE, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GMT introduces another option to purchase its token on Trust Wallet. Recently, the team introduced the ability to buy GMT Token on the website with a credit card on both standards: ERC-20 and BEP-20. After this important development, the GMT team made a completely logical step: to simplify the purchase procedure on one of the most popular and reliable non-custodial wallets, namely Trust Wallet.

Thanks to the intuitive wallet interface, the purchase process will be reduced to a few simple steps. The purchase is carried out through Simplex - an EU-licensed financial institution, providing simple, seamless, and secure channels to convert over 110+ fiat currencies to 120+ cryptocurrencies. The service allows users to buy GMT using Apple Pay or credit card. At the moment, it is possible to purchase tokens on the ERC-20 standard on Trust Wallet using this method. But it is planned to introduce the option of purchasing on the BEP-20 standard as well.

This new feature eases the process of buying and operating with GMT, making it more accessible and user-friendly both for experienced users and newcomers alike.

About GMT:

The GMT team has developed a unique token issued on the ETH and BSC blockchains that gives users instant access to Bitcoin mining power.

An additional advantage for token holders is that the team regularly increases the security capacity of each token by burning part of its own tokens after the introduction of new equipment, thereby freeing up power and distributing it among all tokens in circulation. As a result, the supply capacity of each token increases which can be used by holders for BTC mining.

During the project's existence, the company significantly increased the hash rate of the device park from 100,000 TH/s to almost 440,000 TH/s, and the supply capacity of 1 GMT from 0.001 TH/s to 0.001666 TH/s.

The main goal of this project is to save people from unnecessary expenses and allow them to quickly start mining even with a minimal budget. The company's strategy for the next two years is to account for 4% of all Bitcoin mining globally, and their long-term target is to reach 20%.

For more information, please visit: https://gmt.io/

Contact: Matthew Halford, pr@gmt.io

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1739724/Trust___GMT.jpg