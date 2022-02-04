Sepsis Diagnostics Market worth $771 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Technology (Microbiology, PCR, Sequencing, Biomarkers), Product (Reagents, Assay, Instruments, Software), Test Type (Lab, POC), Pathogen (Bacterial, Viral, Fungal), End User (Hospital, Pathology Lab) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global market is expected to reach USD 771 million by 2026 from USD 503 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2026.

The demand for sepsis diagnostic products is expected to grow mainly due to factors such as the rising prevalence of sepsis across the globe. Factors such as the increasing geriatric population, a growing number of surgical procedures, a high incidence of hospital-acquired infections, and the commercialization and availability of a wide variety of approved sepsis diagnostic devices are expected to drive market growth. Moreover, these factors have prompted market players to improve and strengthen their current manufacturing and distribution capabilities especially in emerging markets, which are expected to witness the highest growth.

The sepsis diagnostics market include major Tier I and II suppliers of in vitro fertilization equipment, reagents and media are bioMérieux (France), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), T2 Biosystems (US), Luminex (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bruker Corporation (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Immunexpress (Australia), Axis-Shield Diagnostics (UK), Quidel Corporation (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), EKF Diagnostics (UK), Seegene Inc., (South Korea), Boditech Med (South Korea), Alifax S.r.l. (Italy), AdvanDx (US), (US), Immunexpress (Australia), and Axis-Shield Diagnostics (UK). These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive effect on the sales of diagnostics products for sepsis. The global spread of covid-19 and the emerging cases of sepsis among covid-19 patients are likely to increase the demand for rapid diagnosis, accelerating the utilization of instruments, reagents, & assay kits for detection of sepsis. Lockdowns resulting from the pandemic caused people to delay undergoing health checkups, affecting the number of tests performed and reagent sales. The current COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the risk faced by older adults, who are more susceptible to complications, including acute respiratory distress syndrome, usually due to pneumonia, which increases the risk of developing sepsis. Thus, increasing the need for early diagnosis of sepsis among patients with covid-19 infections.

Based on technology, the biomarkers segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Based on technology, the global sepsis diagnostics market is segmented into microbiology, molecular diagnostics, immunoassay, flow cytometry, microfluidics, and biomarkers. The biomarkers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to various advantages offered by this technique in the diagnosis of sepsis and the growing need for early disease diagnosis.

North America accounted for the largest share of the sepsis diagnostics market

Geographically, the sepsis diagnostic market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market. This can be attributed to the growing prevalence of sepsis, increasing incidence of hospital-acquired infections, fast adoption of high-end sepsis diagnostics devices, and rising government support for sepsis-related research.

Some of the prominent players in the sepsis diagnostics market are bioMérieux (France), Becton Dickinson Company (US), Danaher (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), and Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland). Other players include T2 Biosystems (US), Luminex (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bruker (US), EKF Diagnostics (UK), Immunexpress (Australia), Response Biomedical (Canada), Axis-Shield Diagnostics (UK), among others.

