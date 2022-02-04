DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Bronchoscopes Market is Anticipated to Surge at a CAGR of 7.43% and is Also Contemplated to Reach USD 27.48 Billion by 2026, Analyzes DelveInsight

Bronchoscopes Market is observed to witness rising demand in the coming years due to several factors such as the rising prevalence of various respiratory diseases such as tuberculosis, growing prevalence of lung cancers, increasing cases of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases, and increasing product development activities in the Bronchoscopes arena.

DelveInsight's Bronchoscopes Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecast Bronchoscopes Market, upcoming innovation in the devices, individual market shares, challenges, drivers and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Bronchoscopes Market.

As per DelveInsight analysis, in terms of revenue share, North America is predicted to register the fastest growth in the Bronchoscopes market.

Major pharma players working proactively in the Bronchoscopes Market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Ambu Inc, Olympus, Richard Wolf GmbH, Karl Storz, FUJIFILM Corporation, PENTAX Medical (HOYA Corporation), Teleflex Incorporated, Innovex Medical Co., Ltd, Zhuhai Seesheen Medical Technology Co., Ltd, EMOS Technology GmbH, Optomic., Clarus Medical LLC, The Surgical Company., Hunan Vathin Medical Instrument Co., Ltd., Aohua Endoscopy Co., Ltd, Verathon, Inc., Lymol Medical, Novatech SA, NeoScope Inc, and others.

DelveInsight analyzes that Global Bronchoscopes Market was valued at USD 17.89 billion in 2020, and is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR of 7.48% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026. Bronchoscopes market size is anticipated to reach USD 27.48 billion by 2026.

In August 2021, Boston Scientific Corporation received FDA approval for their EXALT Model B Single-Use Bronchoscope.

In April 2021, Olympus Corporation announced the launch of their new line of five single-use bronchoscopes in the global markets.

In May 2021, Boston Scientific Corporation received CE mark approval for their EXALT Model B Single-Use Bronchoscope.

The demand for Bronchoscopes is witnessing a substantial rise owing to the factors such as the rising prevalence of various respiratory diseases such as tuberculosis, growing prevalence of lung cancers, other lung problems, increasing cases of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, and increasing product development activities with respect to Bronchoscopes among others.

Bronchoscopes Overview

A Bronchoscope is a device that is used in the visualization of the internal anatomy of the lungs. It's usually performed by a doctor who specializes in lung disorders (a pulmonologist). Bronchoscopy is a procedure where a thin tube is passed through the nose or mouth, down the throat, and then into the lungs.

Bronchoscopes Market Insight

Geographically, the Global Bronchoscopes market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of market share, North America tends to dominate the Global Bronchoscopes market in the present scenario, and is expected that it will continue to dominate during the forecast period. However, the domination exhibited by North America will be conspicuously challenged by the European market. This supremacy witnessed is attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, increasing prevalence of various cancers including lung cancers, rising government initiatives, and increased product launches are expected to aid in the growth of the Bronchoscopes Market in developing countries as well.

For Instance, in August 2021, Boston Scientific Corporation announced that it received FDA approval for EXALT Model B Single-Use Bronchoscope.

Bronchoscopes Market Dynamics

The Bronchoscopes market is witnessing a positive market growth owing to the factors such as the rising prevalence of various respiratory diseases such as COVID-19 and lung cancers,increasing pneumonia cases in children, and increasing product development activities with respect to Bronchoscopes among others. Furthermore, high disposable income, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and increased awareness regarding disease progression and new treatments are also expected to aid in the Bronchoscopes market growth.

In addition to that, technological advancements in the field of Bronchoscopies such as the development of new bronchoscopic techniques such as autofluorescence bronchoscopy (AFB) and high magnification broncho-videos copy (HMB) among others with the aim to enhance the yield and diagnostic accuracy are also expected to aid in the growth of the Bronchoscopes market.

Moreover, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic remained neutral on the Bronchoscopes market. Many major organizations across the world issued guidelines regarding the conducting of bronchoscopy in patients with respiratory illnesses. Bronchoscopy was contraindicated in patients with a positive COVID-19 test result as there is the generation of aerosols during bronchoscopy which may put other patients and healthcare workers at risk.

However, Bronchoscopy was deemed an essential procedure in the event of complications such as atelectasis or hemoptysis, issues with mechanical ventilation, and to rule out complications associated with COVID-19. Therefore, the Bronchoscopes market maintained a neutral growth rate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scope of the Bronchoscopes Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2021-2026

2021-2026 Market Segmentation By Product Type - Rigid Bronchoscopes, Flexible Fiber Bronchoscopes, Flexible Video Bronchoscopes, and Mobile Bronchoscopes

- Rigid Bronchoscopes, Flexible Fiber Bronchoscopes, Flexible Video Bronchoscopes, and Mobile Bronchoscopes Market Segmentation By Flexibility - Flexible and Rigid

- Flexible and Rigid Market Segmentation By Usability - Single-Use and Reusable Bronchoscopes

Single-Use and Reusable Bronchoscopes Market Segmentation By End-User - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others

- Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others Market Segmentation By Geography - North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

Key Bronchoscopes Companies - Boston Scientific Corporation, Ambu Inc, Olympus, Richard Wolf GmbH, Karl Storz, FUJIFILM Corporation, PENTAX Medical (HOYA Corporation), Teleflex Incorporated, Innovex Medical Co., Ltd, Zhuhai Seesheen Medical Technology Co., Ltd, EMOS Technology GmbH, Optomic., Clarus Medical LLC, The Surgical Company., Hunan Vathin Medical Instrument Co., Ltd., Aohua Endoscopy Co., Ltd, Verathon, Inc., Lymol Medical, Novatech SA, NeoScope Inc, and others.

Boston Scientific Corporation, Ambu Inc, Olympus, Richard Wolf GmbH, , FUJIFILM Corporation, PENTAX Medical (HOYA Corporation), Teleflex Incorporated, Innovex Medical Co., Ltd, Zhuhai Seesheen Medical Technology Co., Ltd, EMOS Technology GmbH, Optomic., Clarus Medical LLC, The Surgical Company., Hunan Vathin Medical Instrument Co., Ltd., Aohua Endoscopy Co., Ltd, Verathon, Inc., Lymol Medical, Novatech SA, NeoScope Inc, and others. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Product Profiles

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Delveinsight Analysis: The Bronchoscopes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.43%and will reach USD 27.48 billion by 2026.

