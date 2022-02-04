Anzeige
Freitag, 04.02.2022
Chance! Diese Aktie steigt auf 20,00 USD – jetzt bei 3,34 USD!
WKN: 885287 ISIN: GB0001738615  
PR Newswire
04.02.2022 | 17:58
79 Leser
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

London, February 4

Capital Gearing Trust plc

To: PR Newswire

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:04 February 2022

ISSUE OF EQUITY

On 04 February 2022 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") issued 16,500 Ordinary shares of 25p from its block listing facility at an average price of 5,059.333 pence per share.

The Company's issued share capital now consists of 19,874,364 Ordinary shares, and there are no shares held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 19,874,364.

Following this issue, the Company now has the ability to issue a further 1,999,766 Ordinary shares.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Enquiries: 0131 378 0500

© 2022 PR Newswire
