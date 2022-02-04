

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures settled modestly higher on Friday, even as the dollar recovered from recent losses and edged up marginally after data showed U.S. employment rose by much more than expected in January, raising concerns about the outlook for interest rates.



The dollar index climbed to 95.70 on strong U.S. jobs data, but pared gains and dropped to 95.42 later on in the session, netting a gain of just about 0.05%.



Gold futures for April ended higher by $3.70 or about 0.2% at $1,807.80 an ounce, recovering from a low of $1,792.10 it touched earlier in the day.



Gold futures gained a little over 1% in the week.



Silver futures for March ended up by $0.100 at $22.475 an ounce, while Copper futures for March settled at $22.475 per pound, gaining $0.100.



Data from the Labor Department showed employment in the U.S. increased by much more than expected in the month of January, jumping by 467,000 jobs, compared to economist estimates for an increase of 150,000 jobs.



The report also showed the increase in employment in December was upwardly revised to 510,000 jobs compared to the previously reported 199,000 jobs.



Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the unemployment rate inched up to 4% in January from 3.9% in December. Economists had expected the unemployment rate to hold unchanged.







