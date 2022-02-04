

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar firmed against some of its major rivals on Friday after data from the Labor Department showed U.S. employment increased much more than expected in the month of January.



The surprise jump in addition of jobs has raised prospects for a largefer interest rate hike next month.



The Labor Department said employment jumped by 467,000 jobs in January compared to economist estimates for an increase of 150,000 jobs.



The report also showed the increase in employment in December was upwardly revised to 510,000 jobs compared to the previously reported 199,000 jobs.



Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the unemployment rate inched up to 4% in January from 3.9% in December. Economists had expected the unemployment rate to hold unchanged.



Treasury yields jumped following the report, with the benchmark yield on the 10-year note up by 1.89%.



The dollar index, which fell to a two-week low of 95.14 on Thursday, climbed to 95.70 after the release of the jobs data, and despite paring gains subsequently, is up marginally above the unchanged line, at 95.46.



Against the Euro, the dollar firmed to $1.1413, but weakened as the day progressed and is currently at $1.1450, down 0.11% from the previous close.



The dollar is trading at $1.3528 against Pound Sterling, gaining from $1.3598.



The dollar is gaining against the Japanese currency, fetching 115.21 yen a unit, compared to 114.99 yen Thursday evening.



Against the Aussie, the dollar is at 0.7075, strengthening from 0.7141 a unit of the Australian currency.



The Swiss franc is at 0.9257 a dollar, declining from 0.9202, while the Loonie has weakened to C$1.2766 a dollar from C$1.2679, despite higher crude oil prices.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de