kathy ireland Worldwide; Homeworks Asia: kathy ireland Worldwide collaborates with Homeworks Asia launching a stylish range of homeware products for UK and European markets

LONDON, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeworks Asia have announced their recent licensing partnership with kathy ireland Worldwide (kiWW). This new collaboration will showcase an exciting collection of home products ranging from Bedding, Home Furnishing, Accessories, Furniture, and latest style inspirations to be marketed under the kathy ireland Home brand. The unique range of homeware products designed by Kathy Ireland will be available at retail stores as well as e-commerce platforms. The brand partnership will officially launch in February 2022 at the Spring Fair Birmingham, England.

"We are thrilled to be bringing kathy ireland Home to the UK and Europe," says Homeworks CEO Adam Holmes. "Kathy Ireland is a fashion and design icon, who is renowned around the world for her keen eye in design and her unmatched business savvy. Kathy's brand spans over 18,000 product skus with billions of dollars in sales worldwide. Kathy's brand is named the 15th most successful worldwide by License Global Magazine and Kathy is an icon, according to the International Home Furnishings Representatives Association. Kathy Ireland is the youngest person to receive this honor. We look forward to collaborating with Kathy and her remarkable team at kiWW to make these designs Europe-friendly and to bring these high-quality products to UK and Germany consumers. Kathy is a world-class philanthropist, and our relationship will benefit efforts to ensure environmental sustainability" he adds.

"We welcome Adam and the entire Homeworks Asia team to kiWW, and are looking forward to working with them in bringing kathy ireland Home products to the UK and Germany markets," says Kathy Ireland, Chair, CEO and Chief Designer of kiWW, listed as the 15th most powerful brand in the world, according to License Global. "We've been asked many times over the years by companies to enter these two markets, and we wanted to do so only with the right partner. We believe Homeworks Asia is an incredible partner and we look forward to bringing our products to new markets in different parts of the world."

"We are delighted to partner with the spectacular team at Homeworks Asia, as we expand the kathy ireland Home products to the UK and Germany. We can't wait to share the products that make kiWW one of the most powerful brands in the world, with customers in the UK and Germany," said Jon Carrasco, Executive Vice President and Worldwide Creative Director, kathy ireland Worldwide and Stephen Roseberry, President and CMO, kathy ireland Worldwide, respectively.

The kathy ireland Home products will be available to UK and Germany customers in early summer 2022.

About Homeworks Asia

At Homeworks Asia, our goal is to generate timeless style and quality products providing attention to detail in every product we manufacture from hand-finished furniture to our specialised bedding ranges, everything you desire to showcase your home.

Whilst we focus on creating the best product for you, our top priority is trading ethically and doing business responsibly aligning ourselves with global sustainability standards when manufacturing and safeguarding along our supply chain.

About kathy ireland Worldwide (kiWW)

kiWW is listed as the 15th most powerful brand in the world by License Global Magazine -- the highest ranking for a woman-owned and individual-owned business in the licensing industry.Kathy Ireland is in the Licensing Hall of Fame as the youngest woman to ever receive the honor in history. Kathy Ireland is named one of the 19 most influential women in licensing by License Global magazine and according to Fairchild Publications, Kathy Ireland is one of the 50 most influential people in fashion. Furniture Today names Kathy one of the most influential leaders in the furniture industry. Ms. Ireland, on behalf of kiWW, will be receiving the ICON award by The International Home Furnishings Representatives Association (IHFRA), which is not given annually, and only to an individual who has made highly significant contributions to the industry throughout the course of his or her career. Kathy graces the cover of Forbes Magazine more times than Sports Illustrated. kiWW is responsible for billions of dollars in retail sales. kiWW is the recipient of multiple awards including several Good Housekeeping Seals. Kathy and kiWW support many non-profits including: women and children's health, HIV/AIDS, Education, human freedom, life, wars against religious persecution and violence. Kathy is a Board Member of the NFLPI, WNBPA Board of Advocates, an Ambassador and donor for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and International Youth Chair for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

