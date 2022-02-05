

MERIDIAN (dpa-AFX) - DISH Network Corporation said it reached a new carriage agreement with Tegna Inc. Local stations have been immediately restored on DISH TV, in time for the Winter Olympics and Super Bowl LVI.



DISH noted that the agreement provides DISH TV subscribers nationwide the ability to tune in to Tegna-owned programming, including news, entertainment and sports.



'We're pleased to have reached an agreement in time for the Winter Olympics and Super Bowl that benefits all parties, especially our customers,' said Brian Neylon, group president, DISH TV.







