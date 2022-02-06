Palfinger: The Supervisory Board of lifting solutions provider Palfinger unanimously resolved to reappoint Felix Strohbichler as CFO until the end of 2027. Chair of the Supervisory Board Hubert Palfinger thanks Felix Strohbichler for his active support in recent years, during which, as CFO, he was significantly involved in the restructuring of company's marine business, the introduction of the Global Palfinger Organization (GPO) and taking action against the cyberattack and the COVID-19 pandemic together with everybody on the Executive Board. "The balance sheet structure has been significantly strengthened under Felix Strohbichler in recent years and a substantial reduction in net debt has been achieved," adds Hubert Palfinger.Palfinger: weekly performance: -0.33% ...

