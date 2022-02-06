Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI): RBI reported consolidated profit of 1.4 bn in 2021, above pre-pandemic level, driven by economic recovery in core markets. Net Interest income went up 7% to Euro 3,327 mn driven by volume growth and higher key rates. In 2022, net interest income is expected to increase by high single digit per cent and net fee and commission income by mid-single per cent.RBI: weekly performance: 5.28% Bawag: Austrian based banking group Bawag announced the signing of a transaction to acquire 100% of the shares of Peak Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for Idaho First Bank, a state-chartered community bank in McCall, Idaho for USD 65 mn. The transaction has been approved by Peak Bancorp's board of directors and is subject to its shareholders' vote. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...