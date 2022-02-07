

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - South Korea's SK Telecom (SKM) and Joby Aviation (JOBY), a California-based company developing an all-electric, five-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically, said that they will work together to introduce emissions-free aerial ridesharing services to cities and communities across South Korea.



The Air Taxi will travel a maximum range of 150 miles or 241 kilometers, with a top speed of 200 miles per hour or 321 kilometers per hour.



According to reports, the partnership will speed up South Korea's long-term plan to commercialize urban air mobility services by 2025 to help overcome urban traffic congestion by using unmanned drone taxis.







