Transparency Market Research: Electric Hand Dryer Market to Attain Valuation of US$ 5.5 Bn by 2031, Finds TMR Study

-Environmental benefits of lesser carbon footprint of electric hand dryers over paper towels and tissues favor demand

-Product innovation for compact design, low noise output, and appealing exterior finish spurs installation in commercial places

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysts at TMR estimate the electric hand dryer market to expand at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. Manufacturers in the electric hand dryer market are engaging extensively in innovation, especially to boost sales during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Conventional hand dryers are associated with outdated technology that rely on the evaporation to dry hands. This is driving the attention of manufacturers to boost R&D in high-speed sheets of unheated air for quick drying of hands. High-speed sheets of unheated air are fast and use less electricity in comparison with traditional hand drying machines.

The economic benefit of electric hand dryers over paper towels and tissues benefits the electric hand dryer market. Scientific evidence of ability of some electric hand dryers to retain most of the germs harmful to human health is driving the interest of product manufacturers to further engage in product development. For instance, companies are increasing R&D in self-cleaning internal UV protection technology in machines.

Asia Pacific held the leading share of the electric hand dryer market in 2020. North America electric hand dryer market is anticipated to display the leading CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing adoption of new technologies for improved products and rising promotional activities are fueling the growth of the electric hand dryers market in the region.

Electric Hand Dryer Market - Key Findings of Report

Evidence of integration of high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in electric hand dryers to improve hygiene of washed hands is driving manufacturers to expand sales of these machines via eCommerce amid the pandemic

Sensor-based automatic jet hand dryers are preferred in healthcare facilities, public places such as airports and recreation centers, and government institutions. Touch-free infrared start of automatic jet hand dryers preferred for public places, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Need to elevate awareness about delayed detection of hand by automatic jet hand dryers is leading manufacturers to educate through product information posters

Manufacturers in the electric hand dryer market are engaging in increasing the production of machines that have compact design, all-round reliability, and low noise output for the expanding demand from commercial bathrooms. Quality assurance through lab testing and CE certification are some other attributes manufacturers are focused on for competitive advantage.

Stainless steel and white steel exterior casing are increasingly becoming popular in the electric hand dryers market. Premium quality stainless steel and rust resistance thin electric hand dryers protect machines from damage in public places.

Growth curve of the electric hand dryers market benefits from economic value of electric hand dryers versus paper towels for public restrooms

Use of novel technologies for product innovation is the main focus of companies in the electric hand dryer market. For instance, companies are engaging in R&D in internal ultraviolet protection technology in machines.

Electric Hand Dryer Market - Growth Drivers

Advantages of electric hand dryers that require less maintenance than paper towel dispensers for commercial places drive the electric hand dryer market

Demand for electric hand dryers over paper towels due to their lesser carbon footprint than the latter propels the electric hand dryer market

Role of product manufacturers to engage in innovation and develop products with all-round reliability, lightweight and compact design, and low noise output stimulates growth

Electric Hand Dryer Market - Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the electric hand dryer market are;

Excel Dryer

Dyson

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Electrostar GmbH

Palmer Fixture

Panasonic Corporation

World Dryer

Bradley Corporation

SPL Ltd

Tashan Jie Da Electric Co. Ltd.

The electric hand dryer market is segmented as follows;

Electric Hand Dryer Market, by Type

Jet Air Dryer

Warm Air Dryer (WAD)

Electric Hand Dryer Market, by Operation

Manual On-Automatic Off

Fully Automatic

Electric Hand Dryer Market, by Price

Low

Medium

High

Electric Hand Dryer Market, by End-user

HoReCa

Corporate

Healthcare

Institution

Airports

Others (Retail, Processing Sector, etc.)

Electric Hand Dryer Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

E-commerce Websites



Company-owned Websites

Offline

Specialty Stores



Mega Retail Stores



Others (Independent Stores, Departmental Stores, etc.)

Electric Hand Dryer Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

South America

