Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Raus aus den Tech-Aktien und rein in die neuen Gewinner! Jetzt auf den Profiteur der Digitalisierung setzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PWVQ ISIN: ZAE000259701 Ticker-Symbol: 47V 
Tradegate
04.02.22
19:09 Uhr
3,260 Euro
+0,030
+0,93 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,1903,27007:18
3,2003,26004.02.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.02.2022 | 07:05
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eramet SA: Eramet: Closing of the sale of the Sandouville hydrometallurgical plant to Sibanye-Stillwater

Paris, 7 February 2022, 7:00 a.m.

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet: Closing of the sale of the Sandouville hydrometallurgical plant toSibanye-Stillwater

Following the fulfilment of all conditions precedent, Eramet announces the closing of the sale of its subsidiary Eramet Sandouville, a hydrometallurgical plant located in France, to Sibanye-Stillwater, a leading international mining and metals processing Group (for more information refer to www.sibanyestillwater.com).

The net proceeds from the sale, including closing adjustments, should amount to approximately €85m, with a positive impact on Eramet's cash position.

Calendar

23.02.2022: Publication of 2021 Group annual results

28.04.2022: Publication of 2022 Group first-quarter turnover

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth's mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its 13,000 employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands, lithium, and cobalt: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet's ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth's mineral resources for living well together.

www.eramet.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Director of Investor Relations

Sandrine Nourry-Dabi
T. +33 1 45 38 37 02
sandrine.nourrydabi@eramet.com (mailto:sandrine.nourrydabi@eramet.com)





PRESS CONTACT



Communications Director

Pauline Briand

pauline.briand@eramet.com (mailto:pauline.briand@eramet.com)



Image 7

Marie Artzner
T. +33 1 53 70 74 31 | M. +33 6 75 74 31 73
martzner@image7.fr (mailto:martzner@image7.fr)

Attachment

  • Eramet CP Annonce closing SDV_070222 EN VFF (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/801cbae0-95a4-447e-ab81-c7f78bfc29bb)

SIBANYE STILLWATER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.