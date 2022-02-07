Eramet SA: Eramet: Closing of the sale of the Sandouville hydrometallurgical plant to Sibanye-Stillwater

Paris, 7 February 2022, 7:00 a.m.

Eramet: Closing of the sale of the Sandouville hydrometallurgical plant toSibanye-Stillwater

Following the fulfilment of all conditions precedent, Eramet announces the closing of the sale of its subsidiary Eramet Sandouville, a hydrometallurgical plant located in France, to Sibanye-Stillwater, a leading international mining and metals processing Group (for more information refer to www.sibanyestillwater.com).

The net proceeds from the sale, including closing adjustments, should amount to approximately €85m, with a positive impact on Eramet's cash position.

