Addition of a new line of biological bone grafts complementary to existing line of synthetic bone grafts

TheraVet bone substitutes' offer now one of the most comprehensive on the veterinary market

TheraVet (Paris:ALVET) (Brussels:ALVET) (ISIN: BE0974387194 ticker: ALVET),a pioneering company in the management of osteoarticular diseases in pets, announces today an exclusive partnership expanding TheraVet's bone substitutes portfolio with a new and complementary biological bone graft product line, "BIOCERA-VET SmartGraft."

BIOCERA-VET SmartGraft is a unique technology combining mineral chips and bone-derived matrix developed for human orthopedic and dental applications adapted and transposed to veterinary medicine. BIOCERA-VET SmartGraft will be available for the veterinary market in different presentations different granulometries (fine ultrafine) and volumes (from 1cc to 5cc) in order to fulfil veterinarian needs.

With this additional product line, TheraVet intends to forcefully penetrate the market of bone allografts accounting for 23%1 of the bone substitutes market in the USA (at least as big as the synthetic market) and 13%2 in Europe and United Kingdom.

BIOCERA-VET SmartGraft is indeed well positioned against competing products (i.e., allograft). It is osteoconductive, biocompatible, biodegradable and supports fast and effective bone regeneration thanks to its microstructure (porosity). Easier to produce and manufactured to the highest human medical device standards, BIOCERA-VET SmartGraft offers better product consistency and better product quality3. It is also non-species specific, broadening its use across practices and facilitating the life of veterinary surgeons. Finally, product shortage, regularly encountered with bone allograft supply due to limited donor sources, is prevented thanks to the unique composition.

With its new BIOCERA-VET SmartGraft product line, TheraVet will provide to the veterinary market a unique and standardized biological bone graft solution combining quality with availability.

Gianni Pertici Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Industrie Biomediche Insubri SA, announces"IBI believes that regenerative medicine represents the future for health, actives from more than 10 years in human regeneration technologies, we are strongly convinced this is the right moment to invest and expand our portfolio in the veterinary applications. After several months of investigation, IBI recognizes in TheraVet SA the right and strongest partner to achieve this important milestone."

Enrico Bastianelli, Chief Executive Officer of TheraVet, concludes: "After the recent additions of a wide range of synthetic bone substitutes to BIOCERA-VET portfolio, this partnership is another major step forward to position Theravet as the undisputed leader in veterinary bone substitutes. We are looking forward to our collaboration with IBI."

About TheraVet SA

TheraVet is a veterinary biotechnology company specialising in osteoarticular treatments for animals. The Company develops targeted, safe and effective treatments to improve the quality of life of pets suffering from osteoarticular diseases. For pet owners, the health of their pets is a major concern and TheraVet's mission is to address the need for innovative and curative treatments. TheraVet works closely with international opinion leaders in order to provide a more effective response to ever-growing needs in the field of veterinary medicine. TheraVet is listed on Euronext GrowthParis et Brussels, its head office is in Gosselies, Belgium, and it has a subsidiary in the US.

1 Based on market research completed in 4Q2020 in United-States (Medistrat)

2 Based on market research completed in 2Q2020 and 4Q2020 in Belgium, France, Netherlands and Germany (Medistrat)

3 CE marked and classified as class III Medical Device in human

