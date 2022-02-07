Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 06/2022

Riga, Latvia, 2022-02-07 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.02.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 30.04.2022 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.02.2022 - Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Extraordinary TLN 11.02.2022 General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.02.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCA05029A LTGNA05029A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.02.2022 ELMO Rent ELMO Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.02.2022 - Enefit Green EGR1T Sales figures TLN 11.02.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.02.2022 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Coupon payment TLN Horizon Capital NHCB042523A date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.02.2022 Novaturas NTU1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.02.2022 Baltic Mill BMLB045023FB Initial VLN listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.02.2022 Novaturas NTU1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.02.2022 LHV Group LHV Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.02.2022 Baltic Mill BMLB045023FA Initial VLN listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.02.2022 SAF Tehnika SAF1R Interim report, 6 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.02.2022 UPP Olaines UPPO070022A Coupon payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.02.2022 Coop Pank CPA1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.02.2022 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.02.2022 Nordecon NCN1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.02.2022 Merko Ehitus MRK1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.02.2022 Coop Pank CPA1T Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.02.2022 ELKO Grupa ELGB060026FA Coupon payment RIG date For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
