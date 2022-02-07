Anzeige
Montag, 07.02.2022
GlobeNewswire
07.02.2022 | 08:05
84 Leser
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 06/2022

Riga, Latvia, 2022-02-07 08:00 CET --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER            EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 01.02.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
   30.04.2022                    securities        
                            auction         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 05.02.2022 - Ekspress Grupp EEG1T         Extraordinary    TLN  
   11.02.2022                    General Meeting     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   07.02.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
         LTGCA05029A LTGNA05029A       securities        
                            auction         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   07.02.2022 ELMO Rent ELMO            Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 07.02.2022 - Enefit Green EGR1T          Sales figures    TLN  
   11.02.2022                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   08.02.2022 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern    Coupon payment   TLN  
         Horizon Capital NHCB042523A     date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   08.02.2022 Novaturas NTU1L           Investors event   VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   08.02.2022 Baltic Mill BMLB045023FB       Initial       VLN  
                            listing/admission    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   08.02.2022 Novaturas NTU1L           Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   08.02.2022 LHV Group LHV            Interim report, 12 TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   08.02.2022 Baltic Mill BMLB045023FA       Initial       VLN  
                            listing/admission    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   09.02.2022 SAF Tehnika SAF1R          Interim report, 6  RIG  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.02.2022 UPP Olaines UPPO070022A       Coupon payment   TLN  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.02.2022 Coop Pank CPA1T           Interim report, 12 TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.02.2022 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L       Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.02.2022 Nordecon NCN1T            Interim report, 12 TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.02.2022 Merko Ehitus MRK1T          Interim report, 12 TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   11.02.2022 Coop Pank CPA1T           Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   12.02.2022 ELKO Grupa ELGB060026FA       Coupon payment   RIG  
                            date           



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
