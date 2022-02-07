

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bodycote plc (BOY.L) announced that Dominique Yates, Chief Financial Officer, plans to retire once a successor has been appointed and an orderly handover of duties has been completed. He will now pursue non-executive opportunities.



Dominique Yates said: 'I have enjoyed my time with Bodycote immensely and I have no doubt that the company will continue to go from strength to strength. I will continue to support the team until my departure and I wish the company and all my colleagues the very best for the future.'







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BODYCOTE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de