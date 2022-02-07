The camper can be driven and parked without the use of a car, is integrated with solar, and optimized for the electric vehicle revolution.From pv magazine USA Airstream, builders of iconic travel trailers known for their rounded shape and aluminum exterior, announced the release of eStream, a camper built for the electric vehicle revolution. The eStream takes Airstream's famous design features and adds integrated solar PV in the roof, as well as an electric motor that can be used to drive and park the trailer. The electric motors within can also be used while towing the trailer, taking load off ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...