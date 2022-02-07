The University of Manchester China Centre Launches Carbon-Neutral Office Program, Contributing to UN Sustainable Development Goals

SHANGHAI, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Manchester China Centre ("China Centre or "the Centre") has announced the framework plan for its "Carbon-Neutral Office" program as part of its initiative to help the University to establish a net-zero energy campus and join the global action to confront climate change. The program is built on four pillars - intelligent workplace transformation, smart office system development, monitoring and accounting of carbon emissions, as well as a roadmap to carbon-neutrality and digital office - which will allow the Centre to scale down its carbon footprint and build an eco-friendly office system in the next few years.

The University of Manchester is proud to be a unique world-class higher education institution that incorporates social responsibility as one of its three core strategic goals, sitting equally alongside its commitments to research and discovery, and teaching and learning. The Centre's framework plan for the "Carbon-Neutral Office" program is in line with the sustainability goals and social responsibility visions of the University, serving as a beacon of inspiration for the students, faculty and staff to make more meaningful progress towards combating climate change.

"This year, the University of Manchester has been named the world's number one university in the Times Higher Education University Impact Rankings and has topped the table of more than 1,200 universities from 98 countries and regions on actions towards the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). At Manchester, we believe that universities exist for public benefit. To support this, we undertake work against all 17 SDGs," said Sherry Fu, Managing Director of China Center.

"With this program, China Centre will continue to support the University of Manchester to build a green campus and empower China and beyond as the world accelerates towards a more sustainable future," she added.

Since its establishment in 2008, the University of Manchester China Centre has been striving to bring positive impacts and benefits to society through a variety of initiatives and activities. The Centre hosts monthly and annual CSR-related events, and was invited to the Sustainability and ESG Summit 2021 organized by the British Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai in 2021, where it signed the Chamber Pledge alongside many UK companies and institutions to protect the environment. Aiming to achieve zero carbon by 2038, the University of Manchester has also cut down on paper use by converting physical books and journals to electronic copies.

While endeavoring to strengthen its academic ability, the University of Manchester hopes to inspire and produce more socially responsible graduates by stimulating new ideas, actions and cooperation, working with entrepreneurs, world leaders, social activists and scientists to realize the world's sustainable development goals.