Itochu's new 13.4kWh storage system is equipped with AI-based software for optimal battery control. It can be used for grid-connected and offgrid projects and has a charging feature for electric vehicles.Trading giant Itochu Corp. has started leasing its Smart Star 3 storage system for residential applications in Japan. It launched the system in March. The battery is included in the Bee Flat leasing package, through which Japanese homeowners can also lease solar panels. Modules can now be leased for a set monthly fee, with waived initial fees. The offer is only for Japanese homeowners. Itochu ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...