DJ Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (INFU LN) Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Feb-2022 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 04-Feb-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 114.1588

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4069798

CODE: INFU LN

ISIN: LU1390062831

------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1390062831 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFU LN Sequence No.: 141211 EQS News ID: 1277224 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1277224&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 07, 2022 03:19 ET (08:19 GMT)