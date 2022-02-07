SPI Energy Co., Ltd.: SPI Energy Develops Utility Scale Solar Project in Maryland

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2022 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers, today announced its SPI Solar Inc. ("SPI Solar") subsidiary secured approximately 473 acres across three parcels for the development of a utility scale solar project in Maryland.

The 78 megawatt ("MW") (AC) / 117MW (DC) project is expected to produce 187,941MW hours ("MWh") of electricity in its first full year of operation, the equivalent electricity needed to offset CO2 emissions of 16,000 homes annually.

"This is a significant project for SPI Solar and demonstrates our ability to generate meaningful impact in CO2 emissions reduction with solar technologies" said Xiaofeng Denton Peng, Chairman and CEO of SPI Energy. "Maryland increased its renewable energy production target to 50 percent by 2030 and 100 percent by 2040, up from just 25 percent in 2020. We are excited to help the state achieve this noteworthy goal, and look forward to bringing this utility scale project to fruition and developing more projects over the next few years."

The U.S. installed 5.4 GW of solar PV capacity in Q3 2021 to reach 113.5 GW of total installed capacity, enough to power 21.8 million American homes, from the source of SEIA (Solar Energy Industries Association). It is expected that U.S. solar generating capacity to grow by 21.5 GW in 2022. In total, the U.S. solar market will install more than 107 GW of solar over the next five years.

