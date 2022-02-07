DJ Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 04-Feb-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 24.4023

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2149362

CODE: SEMU LN

ISIN: LU1900066033

