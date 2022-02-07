DJ Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist
DEALING DATE: 04-Feb-2022
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 101.3647
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 21079
CODE: INFB LN
ISIN: LU2418815390
