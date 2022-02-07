- (PLX AI) - Tele2 shares fell 2.6% after analysts at SEB double downgraded the stock to sell from buy.
- • Price target cut to SEK 120 from SEK 144
- • Tele2 has created value by selling assets, but now cannot sell any more business units, SEB said
- • The company faces a competitive, mature market as it enters an investment phase, while content and 5G network capabilities are expensive, SEB said
- • Dividend expectations may be too high: SEB
