Taaleri Oyj: Taaleri will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin for 2021 on Wednesday, 16 February 2022

TAALERI PLC PRESS RELEASE 7 FEBRUARY 2022 AT 11:00 (EET)



Taaleri will publish its FinancialStatementsBulletin for 2021 on Wednesday, 16 February 2022



Taaleri will publish its financial statement bulletin for 2021 on Wednesday, 16 February 2022 at approximately 8:00 a.m. A webcast will be held for analysts and media representatives on the release date at 11:30 a.m. The event is in Finnish. The result will be presented by CEO Peter Ramsay and CFO Minna Smedsten.

The live webcast can be followed online at https://taaleri.videosync.fi/osavuosikatsaus-q4-2021/ (https://taaleri.videosync.fi/osavuosikatsaus-q4-2021/). The event will be recorded and available later on Taaleri's investor pages at www.taaleri.com/investors/reports-and-presentations (http://www.taaleri.com/investors/reports-and-presentations).





Taaleri Plc



For more information, please contact:

Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, +358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com (mailto:siri.markula@taaleri.com)



