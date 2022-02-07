Anzeige
WKN: A1W7P1 ISIN: FI4000062195 
07.02.22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.02.2022 | 10:05
Taaleri Oyj: Taaleri will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin for 2021 on Wednesday, 16 February 2022

TAALERI PLC PRESS RELEASE 7 FEBRUARY 2022 AT 11:00 (EET)


Taaleri will publish its FinancialStatementsBulletin for 2021 on Wednesday, 16 February 2022


Taaleri will publish its financial statement bulletin for 2021 on Wednesday, 16 February 2022 at approximately 8:00 a.m. A webcast will be held for analysts and media representatives on the release date at 11:30 a.m. The event is in Finnish. The result will be presented by CEO Peter Ramsay and CFO Minna Smedsten.

The live webcast can be followed online at https://taaleri.videosync.fi/osavuosikatsaus-q4-2021/ (https://taaleri.videosync.fi/osavuosikatsaus-q4-2021/). The event will be recorded and available later on Taaleri's investor pages at www.taaleri.com/investors/reports-and-presentations (http://www.taaleri.com/investors/reports-and-presentations).

Taaleri Plc


For more information, please contact:
Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, +358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com (mailto:siri.markula@taaleri.com)


Taaleri in brief

Taaleri is a Nordic investment and asset manager with an emphasis on renewable energy and other alternative investments. We channel capital towards economically profitable undertakings that have a lasting positive impact on the environment and society. We are a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) since 2010, and we joined the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative in 2021. Taaleri's vision is to be a Nordic forerunner in alternative investments focusing on sustainability.

Taaleri has two business segments: Private Asset Management and Strategic Investments. Private Asset Management consists of renewable energy, real estate, bioindustry and infrastructure businesses. The Strategic Investments segment includes Garantia Insurance Company Ltd.

Taaleri has EUR 2.1 bn of assets under management in its private equity funds and co-investments. The company has approximately 120 employees. Taaleri Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.taaleri.com (http://www.taaleri.com)

Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
