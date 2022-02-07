- (PLX AI) - Solar's Chairman, Jens Borum, will Retire at the Annual General Meeting in March.
|10:10
|Solar A/S' Chairman to Retire
|Solar A/S: No. 1 2022 Solar's Chairman will Retire at the Annual General Meeting
|Solar A/S: No. 21 2021 Major shareholder announcement
|Solar A/S Q3 EBITDA DKK 237 Million vs. Estimate DKK 174 Million
|(PLX AI) - Solar Q3 revenue DKK 2,872 million vs. estimate DKK 2,762 million.• Q3 EBITDA margin 8.3%
|Solar A/S Raises Full-Year Guidance After Q3 Earnings Beat Expectations
|(PLX AI) - Solar new guidance for the full-year revenue of DKK 12.3 billion, up from DKK 12.1 billion previously.• New EBITDA outlook DKK 900 million vs DKK 825 million previously• Adjusted organic...
