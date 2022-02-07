DJ AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (JPHU) AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Feb-2022 / 09:37 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD

DEALING DATE: 04/02/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 204.0005

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 173984

CODE: JPHU

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1681039217 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPHU Sequence No.: 141356 EQS News ID: 1277375 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1277375&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 07, 2022 03:37 ET (08:37 GMT)