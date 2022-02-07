Brookfield Business Partners' acquisition of Modulaire Group closes the chapter on a series of profitable investments for AlbaCore

AlbaCore Capital Group ("AlbaCore"), a leading European credit specialist with ~$91 billion in assets under management, announces the largest private realization in its five-year history as it refinances its position in Modulaire Group and exercises its warrants.

In 2018, AlbaCore underwrote a private bespoke solution for €335 million of junior debt with warrants for Modulaire Group, then known as Algeco Scotsman, anchoring a constellation of nearly a dozen related investments in the company totaling more than €620 million. The closing of Brookfield Business Partners' acquisition of Modulaire Group from TDR for ~$5bn, announced in June 2021, has resulted in the refinancing of AlbaCore's debt position, as well as the realization of its warrants, effectively putting an end to the four-year period of investing in the company.

"The acquisition of Modulaire Group closes the chapter on a series of profitable investments for AlbaCore, which highlights the success of our approach with creativity and partnership at the core," said David Allen, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer at AlbaCore. "We believe the combination of selective private lending to larger European corporates, alongside an opportunistic approach to primary and secondary opportunities, allows for the greatest possibility of generating P&L through a cycle. Modulaire Group is the largest exit to date for our investors, but just one example of a company where we have made multiple investments over time and created value."

Sunny Thakrar, Deputy Group CEO and Group COO at Modulaire Group added: "We enjoyed the partnership with AlbaCore over the years supporting Modulaire Group with creative debt solutions, which supported our business to grow and become an attractive investment for Brookfield Business Partners."

