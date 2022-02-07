Kuya Silver announced new discoveries at the Bethania Silver Project made during the ongoing surface sampling program, Karora Resources showed record consolidated gold production of 112,814 ounces for 2021, Fury Gold Mines announced an update on target acquisition at the high-grade Percival property at the Eau Claire project and MAG Silver reported production of underground development and mining material from the Juanicipio project.
