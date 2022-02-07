

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Monday, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence survey results are due. Economists forecast the investor sentiment index to rise to 15.2 in February from 14.9 in the previous month.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it held steady against the franc and the pound, it fell against the yen and the greenback.



The euro was worth 131.37 against the yen, 1.1419 against the greenback, 0.8443 against the pound and 1.0566 against the franc as of 4:25 am ET.







