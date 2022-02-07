The results of the primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government Eurobonds

The results of the primary placement auction of additional offers of the Lithuanian Government Eurobonds that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on 2022-02-07: ISIN code XS2013677864 -------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCA05029A -------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNA05029A -------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2022-02-14 -------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2029-06-19 -------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR -------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 1000 -------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate, % 0,5 -------------------------------------------------------- Minimum offered yield, % 0,600 -------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average accepted yield, % 0,669 -------------------------------------------------------- Maximum accepted yield, % 0,690 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 115 950 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 1 600 000 -------------------------------------------------------- Distributed by par value, EUR 25 000 000,00 -------------------------------------------------------- Turnover, EUR 24 780 814,78 -------------------------------------------------------- Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
