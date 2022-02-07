Anzeige
WKN: 883329 ISIN: SE0000102824 Ticker-Symbol: NCNB 
Berlin
07.02.22
10:59 Uhr
0,516 Euro
-0,006
-1,15 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONCORDIA MARITIME AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONCORDIA MARITIME AB 5-Tage-Chart
07.02.2022 | 11:40
Concordia Maritime: Invitation to teleconference/audio transmission

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime welcomes you to participate in a teleconference/audio transmission on February 10, 2022 at 3.00 pm CET.

The session will feature a presentation of the Financial Statement for the full year 2021 and a Q&A session.

Presiding:

Erik Lewenhaupt, CEO
Martin Nerfeldt, CFO

The teleconference will be available at:

SE: +46856642692
UK: +443333009265
US: +16467224902

To access the audio transmission, please click on the link below:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/concordia-maritime-q4-2021

Questions can be posed verbally via the teleconference, or in writing via the audio transmission.

Participants will subsequently also have the opportunity to review the Financial Statement for the full year 2021 as a recorded version on Concordia Maritime's website, under Investor Relations.

CONTACT:
For more information, please contact:
Erik Lewenhaupt
CEO, Concordia Maritime AB
+46 704 855 188
erik.lewenhaupt@concordiamaritime.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/concordia-maritime/r/invitation-to-teleconference-audio-transmission,c3499972

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1948/3499972/1530822.pdf

Concordia Maritime - Invitation to Q4 2021 teleconference

https://news.cision.com/concordia-maritime/i/concordia-maritime-s-p-max-product-tanker-stena-president,c3008212

Concordia Maritime's P-MAX product tanker Stena President

SOURCE Concordia Maritime

© 2022 PR Newswire
