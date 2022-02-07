

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell more than 1 percent in choppy trade on Monday amid new signs that U.S. and Iran nuclear talks may soon conclude.



Benchmark Brent crude futures fell around 1 percent to $92.31 a barrel, after having touched its highest since Oct. 3, 2014, of $94.00 earlier in the day. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down as much as 1.4 percent at $90.99.



Following a short break, indirect talks in Vienna between Iran and the United States on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal will resume on Tuesday, the European Union, which is coordinating the talks, said today in a statement.



Separately, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh told a weekly news conference that the issue of removal of sanctions and Iran benefiting from it is Iran's red line in the talks.



U.S. President Joe Biden's administration on Friday restored sanctions waivers to Iran to allow international nuclear cooperation projects, as the talks on the 2015 international nuclear deal enter the final stretch.



If the United States lifts sanctions on Iran, it could boost oil shipments, adding to global supply.







