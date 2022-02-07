DGAP-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Linde Expands Agreement with Celanese to Provide Decarbonization Solutions



07.02.2022 / 11:59

Linde Expands Agreement with Celanese to Provide Decarbonization Solutions Guildford, UK, February 7, 2022 - Linde (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) announced today it has expanded its existing agreement with Celanese Corporation, a global chemical and specialty materials company, and will begin supplying carbon dioxide and hydrogen to the Celanese manufacturing facility in Clear Lake, Texas. Linde currently supplies oxygen, nitrogen and carbon monoxide to the Clear Lake facility. Under the terms of the expanded agreement, Linde will now also supply carbon dioxide captured in its nearby carbon monoxide production facility. Celanese will use the carbon dioxide, plus hydrogen, as an alternative feedstock to produce methanol with a significantly lower carbon intensity in their Fairway Methanol LLC joint venture. By using the carbon dioxide captured from Linde's facility, the hydrogen supplied by Linde will also have a lower carbon intensity. Supply is expected to commence in the first half of 2023. "Celanese is taking strategic steps aimed at reducing our operational impact globally, and the work we are doing with recycled carbon dioxide at our Clear Lake facility is a significant step forward in our efforts to preserve the environment and be a responsible community partner," said John Fotheringham, Senior Vice President, Acetyls, Celanese. "By working with Linde, we expect to produce lower carbon intensity methanol with a high capital efficiency at a competitive cost." "Linde's products and technologies can assist customers in finding ways to produce essential chemicals with a lower carbon intensity," said Jeff Barnhard, Vice President South Region, Linde. "By capturing the carbon dioxide from our production facility and providing this to Celanese for use in their process, we are helping them to reduce their carbon footprint while also lowering Linde's own carbon emissions." About Linde Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2020 sales of $27 billion (€24 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet. The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions. For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

Contacts: Investor Relations

Juan Pelaez

Phone: +1 203 837 2213

Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com Media Relations

Anna Davies

Phone: +44 1483 244705

Email: anna.davies@linde.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



