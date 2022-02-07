Regulatory News:

Korian Group (Paris:KORI) has taken note of two articles published in Le Parisien, which are dated February 7th (paper edition). Korian Group contests with the greatest vigor the facts of ill-treatment or food rationing referred to by these articles. Such remarks, relayed by lawyers whose deontology should normally compel them to moderation, have a defamatory character. Korian Group reserves the right to ask for compensation before the competent jurisdictions.

Additionally, Korian Group indicates that it has not been notified of any collective complaint of families.

If it were to be the case, Korian will take note of the details of each of the formulated grievances and will treat them with the greatest consideration.

We understand the emotion that families can feel in such end-of-life circumstances of their family members. We always make sure to provide the greatest attention and transparency in these difficult cases.

Specifically, about the case of Mr K., mentioned by the journalist, the medical team of Korian, after examination of his file, estimates that the care brought was adapted to the evolution of his state of health in a general context of degradation. We remain at the disposal of the family to mandate a medical expertise which would be realized by an external medical expert.

Furthermore, an altercation did indeed take place one night between two residents and the family was not informed the next morning. We apologized to the family during a meeting with the site management.

Concerning the case of Mr. G. who was admitted in 2015 in a state of great weakness and with a heavy pathological situation, the medical team of Korian considers that the care provided throughout the stay, and in coordination with the American Hospital, was adapted to the evolution of his condition and the pathologies from which he suffered. Following a claim, an amicable medical expertise was proposed to his daughter who accepted it in October 2020.

This medical expertise was entrusted to an independent medical expert appointed by the insurance company as is customary.

After analyzing the medical evidence, the expert concluded that there had been no lack of care, leading to the closure of the claim in April 2021.

After trying to find payment solutions for her daughter and organizing a collection schedule for more than 24 months, and in the absence of final payment, the institution unfortunately had to initiate litigation.

About Korian

Korian, the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people. www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220207005437/en/

Contacts:

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Sarah Mingham

VP Investor Relations

& Financing

sarah.mingham@korian.com

Tel: +33 (0)1 55 37 53 55

Carole Alexandre

Deputy Head of

Investor Relations

carole.alexandre@korian.com

Tel: +33 (0)7 64 65 22 44

MEDIA CONTACTS

Cyrille Lachevre

Tél.: 06 20 42 12 08

Clachevre@cylans.ovh

Pascal Jentsch

VP International communications

Tél. 07 65 18 58 55

Pascal.jentsch-ext@korian.com

Marjorie Castoriadis

Responsable relations médias

Tél.: 07 63 59 88 81

Marjorie.castoriadis@korian.fr