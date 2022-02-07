GEE Group Inc.: GEE Group's SNI Companies wins Clearly Rated's 2022 Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards for Service Excellence

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESWIRE / February 7, 2022 / GEE Group Inc. (NYSE American:JOB) the "Company" or "GEE Group"), a provider of professional staffing services and solutions, announced today that the four main divisions of its SNI Companies subsidiary won Clearly Rated's 2022 Best of Staffing® Awards. Accounting Now, Staffing Now, SNI Financial and SNI Technology are proud winners of this year's Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards for providing superior service to their clients and candidates. Presented in partnership with presenting sponsor Indeed and gold sponsor Talent.com, the 2022 Best of Staffing® winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings by their clients and the employees they've placed in permanent and temporary positions. Fewer than 2% of staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada achieved satisfaction levels high enough to earn this year's award. On average, clients of winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided, and job seekers who have been placed by winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

"Winners of the 2022 Best of Staffing award have demonstrated their commitment to delivering exceptional service, even as Covid-19 has forced them to reimagine and rebuild their approach to business," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have kept the client, talent, and employee experience at the heart of their business strategy, and it's my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2022 Best of Staffing winners alongside feedback from their actual clients on ClearlyRated.com!"

About SNI Companies

SNI Companies, a subsidiary of GEE Group Inc., specializes in the placement of administrative, finance, accounting, banking, technology, and legal professionals on a temporary and full-time basis. They deliver staffing solutions across a wide range of disciplines and industries and their divisions include Accounting Now, Staffing Now, SNI Banking, SNI Certes, SNI Energy, SNI Financial, SNI Legal, and SNI Technology.

About GEE Group Inc.

GEE Group Inc. is a provider of specialized staffing solutions and is the successor to employment offices doing business since 1893. The Company operates in two industry segments, providing professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties and commercial staffing services through the names of Access Data Consulting, Agile Resources, Ashley Ellis, General Employment, Omni-One, Paladin Consulting, SNI Companies and Triad. Also, in the healthcare sector, GEE Group, through its Scribe Solutions brand, staffs' medical scribes who assist physicians in emergency departments of hospitals and in medical practices by providing required documentation for patient care in connection with electronic medical records (EMR).

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com-an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

