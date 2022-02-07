The "Hotels and Motels Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The G8 Hotels Motels industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry size (value and volume 2016-20, and forecast to 2025).
The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry.
Key Highlights
- The G8 countries contributed $152,560.0 million in 2020 to the global hotels motels industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -22.1% between 2016 and 2020. The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $536,530.9 million in 2025, with a CAGR of 28.6% over the 2020-25 period.
- Among the G8 nations, the US is the leading country in the hotels motels industry, with market revenues of $83,579.8 million in 2020. This was followed by Italy and Japan, with a value of $17,348.6 and $14,981.5 million, respectively.
- The US is expected to lead the hotels motels industry in the G8 nations with a value of $255,094.9 million in 2016, followed by Italy and Japan with expected values of $62,342.7 and $58,563.2 million, respectively.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1. What is this report about?
1.2. Who is the target reader?
1.3. How to use this report
1.4. Definitions
2 Group of Eight (G8) Hotels Motels
2.1. Industry Outlook
3 Hotels Motels in Canada
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
3.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
4 Hotels Motels in France
4.1. Market Overview
4.2. Market Data
4.3. Market Segmentation
4.4. Market outlook
4.5. Five forces analysis
4.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
5 Hotels Motels in Germany
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Market Data
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.4. Market outlook
5.5. Five forces analysis
5.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
6 Hotels Motels in Italy
6.1. Market Overview
6.2. Market Data
6.3. Market Segmentation
6.4. Market outlook
6.5. Five forces analysis
6.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
7 Hotels Motels in Japan
7.1. Market Overview
7.2. Market Data
7.3. Market Segmentation
7.4. Market outlook
7.5. Five forces analysis
7.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
8 Hotels Motels in Russia
8.1. Market Overview
8.2. Market Data
8.3. Market Segmentation
8.4. Market outlook
8.5. Five forces analysis
8.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
9 Hotels Motels in The United Kingdom
9.1. Market Overview
9.2. Market Data
9.3. Market Segmentation
9.4. Market outlook
9.5. Five forces analysis
9.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
10 Hotels Motels in The United States
10.1. Market Overview
10.2. Market Data
10.3. Market Segmentation
10.4. Market outlook
10.5. Five forces analysis
10.6. Macroeconomic Indicators
11 Company Profiles
11.1. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts LLC
11.2. Choice Hotels International Inc
11.3. Accor SA
11.4. Steigenberger Hotels AG
11.5. Best Western International Inc
11.6. Marriott International Inc
11.7. Route Inn Japan Co Ltd
11.8. Toyoko Inn Co Ltd
11.9. APA Hotel Ltd
11.10. Super Hotel Co., Ltd.
11.11. Radisson Hotel Group
11.12. AZIMUT Hotels Company, LLC
11.13. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc
11.14. Whitbread PLC
11.15. Travelodge Hotels Ltd.
11.16. InterContinental Hotels Group Plc
12 Appendix
