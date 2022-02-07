- (PLX AI) - Zimmer Biomet Q4 EPS USD -0.4 vs. estimate USD 1.28.
- • Q4 sales USD 2,038 million vs. estimate USD 2,070 million
- • Q4 adjusted EPS USD 1.95 vs. estimate USD 1.98
- • Both net sales and earnings metrics were negatively impacted in the fourth quarter by China volume-based procurement ("VBP") in our Knees, Hips and S.E.T. product categories due to a combination of variables in advance of VBP implementation, the company said
ZIMMER BIOMET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de