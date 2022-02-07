- (PLX AI) - Hasbro Q4 operating profit USD 171.5 million.
- • Q4 revenue USD 2,013.4 million vs. estimate USD 1,868 million
- • Q4 EPS USD 0.59
- • Q4 adjusted operating profit USD 219.9 million vs. estimate USD 193 million
- • Q4 adjusted EPS USD 1.21 vs. estimate USD 0.88
- • Sees 2022 revenue and operating profit growth at a low-single digit rate for the year, and operating cash flow in the range of $700 to $800 million
- • Says 2023 operating profit margin is expected to exceed 16% and operating cash flow should reach approximately $1 billion
- • For the medium term, through year-end 2024, Hasbro expects revenue growth in the mid-single digits on a compound annual basis including mid-single digit growth over the period for Consumer Products and high single to low double-digit growth in both the Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming segment and the Entertainment Segment
