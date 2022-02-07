DJ Hardman Talks Video Event | Appreciate Group Management Presentation and Q&A 'Gifting investors with digitisation'

We are delighted to announce Appreciate Group's management presentation and Q&A webinar on Hardman Talks. The webinar will be held at 3.00pm on Wednesday 16 February 2022 as a virtual event on Zoom.

Following the Q3 FY2022 trading update, the AIM-listed company will be presenting its business outlook for the year ahead. Management will be engaging with investors during the live Q&A, which will be moderated by Mark Thomas, Hardman & Co Head of Financials.

The webinar is being hosted by Hardman & Co and investors can register to attend via this link: https:// hardman-co.com/p/49CL-KP2/join-our-webinar

This webinar represents a key communication channel for investors to keep up to date with the company's strategy and progress. All investors, whether existing shareholders or not, are invited to watch the presentation and take part in the Q&A session afterwards. There is no charge for attending. Investors are encouraged to submit their questions when registering or during the event. A recording of the webinar will be available on the Hardman & Co website shortly after the event for those cannot attend the live presentation.

Register here: https://hardman-co.com/p/49CL-KP2/join-our-webinar

The Hardman Talks series is designed to share the latest sector insights and company investment cases from our corporate clients and our expert team of analysts.

For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities.

