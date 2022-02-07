UK-based operator sees 69% turnover rise year-on-year

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2022) - FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (CSE: FANS) (OTCQX: FUNFF) ("FansUnite" or the "Company") is pleased to report that McBookie Ltd ("McBookie"), a subsidiary of FansUnite has shown significant year-on-year growth, in terms of turnover and gross win on both their sportsbook and casino.

Annual turnover in 2021 across both channels increased to $63.2 million CAD - up from $37.5 million CAD in 2020 - an increase of 69%.

Sportsbook turnover increased 53%, from $14.7 million CAD to $22.5 million CAD, whilst casino turnover was up from $22.7 million CAD to $40.6 million CAD - a 79% increase.

As a result, the gross win across both channels increased by 49%, to $2.8 million CAD from $1.9 million CAD, with the Gross Margin up from $0.71 million CAD in 2020 to $1.03 million in 2021, or 38% and 37%, respectively, expressed as a percentage of revenues.

"McBookie continues to produce significant growth year after year and has positioned themselves as the go-to sportsbook for the Scottish sports audience," said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite. "Kicking off 2022 with the second best month in the company's 10-plus-year history, while seeing increases on both their casino and sportsbook turnover, is a credit to their leadership and a testament to the brand's imprint on their region. We look forward to further growth in 2022."

McBookie has continued the strong 2021 performance with outstanding results in January, which produced a combined gross win across Sportsbook and Casino of $465,000 CAD.

"The last 12 months were extremely encouraging for McBookie and we expect to back that up in 2022 with even stronger results thanks to the significant backing of FansUnite and their team," said Damian Walker, Director of McBookie. "Moving forward, we are looking to take up some really exciting opportunities in the Scottish marketplace and take the business to the next level."

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a global sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming and other related products. FansUnite has produced a one-of-a-kind complete iGaming platform, with a sports and esports focus geared for the next generation of online bettors and casino players. The platform includes products for pre-match betting, in-play betting, daily fantasy, content and a certified RNG to produce casino style chance games. The platform operates multiple B2C brands and B2B software for the online gambling industry. FansUnite also looks to acquire technology platforms and assets with high growth potential in new or developing markets. The Company also provides technological solutions and services in the global gaming and entertainment industries. Its technology includes fixed/parimutuel odds, in-stream betting, live betting, casino-style games, cryptocurrency wallet and news content.

About McBookie Ltd.

McBookie is a UK-based bookmaker that offers an online sportsbook, casino and virtual games largely to the Scottish marketplace. A division of Fans Unite, McBookie Ltd was the first acquisition of Fans Unite back in 2020.

