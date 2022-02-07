

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $56.0 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $63.1 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Energizer Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $69.8 million or $1.03 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.3% to $846.3 million from $848.6 million last year.



Energizer Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $56.0 Mln. vs. $63.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.83 vs. $0.91 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.94 -Revenue (Q1): $846.3 Mln vs. $848.6 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.00 - $3.30



